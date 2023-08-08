IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,835,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 7,239,350 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $17.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IONQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. On average, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 129,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.