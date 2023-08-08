IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.30. 739,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.