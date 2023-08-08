IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
IRIX opened at $2.00 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.