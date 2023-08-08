iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,250 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,988,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,353.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,275. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.