iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stake Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $523,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

