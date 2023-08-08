iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 379,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 166,937 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 385,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. 30,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.