iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,943,000 after buying an additional 1,074,009 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 494,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

