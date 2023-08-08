iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.69

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 79979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

