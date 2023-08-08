iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.07. 2,223,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,769. The stock has a market cap of $350.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

