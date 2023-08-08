iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 168,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 92,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 66,608 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,986. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

