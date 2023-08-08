iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 327,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,136. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.