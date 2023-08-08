iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Decreased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 223,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,652. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.