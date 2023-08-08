iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. 233,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,784. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

