iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 82,451 shares.The stock last traded at $62.18 and had previously closed at $62.10.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,165,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 694,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period.
About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.