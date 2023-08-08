iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,940,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620,500. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

