iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 306,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 392,468 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

