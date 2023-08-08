iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.57

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 77011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

