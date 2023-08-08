iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

