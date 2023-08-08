iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.90. The company had a trading volume of 724,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,065. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.