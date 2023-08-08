iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 275,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.