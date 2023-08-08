iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 493,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,446. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

