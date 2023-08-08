iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.33.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.