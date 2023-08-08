ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $180.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

ITM Power stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

