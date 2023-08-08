Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after acquiring an additional 83,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

