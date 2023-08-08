ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $107.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT Trading Down 2.6 %

ITT stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,153. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ITT will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 116.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

