Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82, RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25.7.45 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $136.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.