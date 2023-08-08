Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25.7.45 EPS.

Shares of J stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. 185,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,891. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $136.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.60.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

