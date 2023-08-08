James E. Perry Sells 867 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $187.45.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,656 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $8,479,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $3,912,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

