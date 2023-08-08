James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.40

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 21383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

