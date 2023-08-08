Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWLLF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
