Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWLLF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $23.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.