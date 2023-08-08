Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

About Jamieson Wellness

JWLLF stock remained flat at $23.33 during midday trading on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

