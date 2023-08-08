Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
