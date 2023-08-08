Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter. Janel had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.
Janel Price Performance
OTCMKTS JANL remained flat at $27.00 during trading on Monday. Janel has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.
Janel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janel
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.