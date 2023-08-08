Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter. Janel had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Janel Price Performance

OTCMKTS JANL remained flat at $27.00 during trading on Monday. Janel has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

