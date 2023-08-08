JCurve Solutions Limited (JCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX:JCS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
JCurve Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.
About JCurve Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JCurve Solutions
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC: Undervalued Dividend Growers
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled Earnings Estimates and Sold Off
Receive News & Ratings for JCurve Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCurve Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.