JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

