Jet Protocol Trading Up 1.9% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.59 million and $319,502.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.16 or 1.00051688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00862023 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $325,549.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.