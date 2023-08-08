JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Trimmed by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,484,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,794,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

