John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PDT opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $16.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

