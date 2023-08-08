John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

WDGJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDGJF

John Wood Group Trading Up 21.0 %

About John Wood Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.