Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $33,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,413. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

