JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 762,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 337,904 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $45.44.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
