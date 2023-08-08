JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $60.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

MCB opened at $48.62 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

