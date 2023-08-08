JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $159.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.08.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. 600,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,382. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,712,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.