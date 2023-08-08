JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.95.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

