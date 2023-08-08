Justin Burgess Sells 8,061 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $117,206.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

DVAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 3,713,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.52. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $710,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

