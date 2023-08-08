Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,186. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

