Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. 5,739,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,534,656. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

