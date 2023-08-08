Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $792,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 559,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,409. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

