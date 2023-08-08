Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.72. 218,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

