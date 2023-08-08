Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. 208,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,826. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

