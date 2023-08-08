Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.09. 380,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,549. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

